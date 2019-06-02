British tourist dies suddenly in hotel swimming pool

A British tourist, 48, lost consciousness on Sunday while swimming in the pool of a hotel in Paphos he was staying in with his family.

According to the police, he suddenly collapsed while in the pool. He was spotted by a lifeguard who pulled him out of the pool and tried to resuscitate him to no avail.

An ambulance was called which took the man to first aid at Paphos general hospital where doctors announced his death.

According to friends of the man he suffered from heart problems. The exact cause of death is expected to be revealed by an autopsy.