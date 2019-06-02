Cyprus has high number of blood donors

Cyprus has one of the highest rates of blood donors in the world compared to the size of the population, Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannis Yiannaki said on Sunday.

The creation of blood stocks to use for treating people with Thalassaemia and the formation of a committee to enlighten people about donation means Cyprus meets all its own blood needs, he said speaking at an Antianaemic Association event in Nicosia.

He praised the work of the association in raising awareness of Thalassemia and blood donation, the implementation of the appropriate means for effective treatment of Thalassemia and the education, social adaptation, training, psychological support, professional rehabilitation and general care of sufferers.

“We all acknowledge the importance and value volunteers offer, which is particularly worthwhile when it comes to voluntary blood donation. Voluntary blood donation saves lives and the association’s work to create a culture of blood donation in our country, is one of its greatest successes,” the Commissioner said.