New winery opened in Omodos (updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday performed the official opening of the Domaine Vassiliades Oenou Yi winery in the Limassol foothills.

The government recognises the long-term wine and vine culture of Cyprus invests in its development, Anastasiades said, noting the decision to create a national strategy for the future of Cyprus wine.

He said an important tool for implementing the agriculture minister’s vision for the sector is the national plan to support the wine industry. Through this programme, €4.7 million is given each year to vine growers and wine makers.

Meanwhile the agricultural development plan will this coming autumn allow those in the industry to help with funding for modernising methods of production.

Anastasiades also announced that from September 2019 there will be two new choices offered to high school students in Omodos: oenology and cheese making.

The winery is located in Omodos, known as the capital of the wine villages and is the brainchild of Christodoulos G Vassiliadis, a successful lawyer born in Omodhos and considered one of the successors of the long-standing winemaking tradition of the village.

The Vassiliades family focuses on quality with the Domaine Vassiliades Oenou Yi winery combining high-tech equipment with practices suitable for quality wine making. It is a modern, well-designed winery with state of the art vinification equipment, bottling and grand tasting areas. A specially designed reception and hospitality space are included.

In the vineyards of the Domaine Cypriot and international varieties have been planted. The local white varieties consist of Xynisteri, Malaga and Morokanella (Bio vineyards), as well as the traditional red Maratheftiko, Yiannoudi, Lefkada and Mavro. White international varieties are Assyrtiko, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Semillon, which are joined by international reds Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Grenache. Already the annual production in bottles amounts to 150,000.

Oenou Yi also offers a menu of inventive food inspired by Mediterranean cuisine showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients. Twenty suites are set to follow as is a spa.