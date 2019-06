Police will launch a campaign on Monday which will run until June 16 to clamp down on drunk drivers and those under the influence of drugs.

The police said that drunk drivers are the second highest cause of death, accounting for 22.27 per cent of those seen during the period 2014-2018.

From Monday until Sunday June 9 the campaign will be run in co-operation with similar practices in other European countries which are members of the European Traffic Police Network (Tispol).