Search continues for third body at red lake

The search of the red lake in Mitsero should be complete within the next three days, fire service chief Markos Trangalos said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Trangalos said the search continues for the third suitcase that self-confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas has said he threw in the lake.

Trnagalos said divers are searching the depths of the lake inch by inch.

As for the search in the nearby Memi lake in Xyliatos, where the suspect said he threw the body of a child, the search will continue in the coming days, concentrating on areas identified by a robotic camera.

In the meantime, police spokesman Andreas Angelides told CNA investigators are working as quickly as possible to close the case so the matter can be handed over to the court.

He said the evaluation of new evidence might lead the police to ask for the seventh remand order against the suspect or the pressing of charges when he goes to court on Thursday.

The case began on April 14 when the first body, that of 30-year-old Mary Rose Tiburcio from the Philippines, was found in a mine shaft in Mitsero. The suspect has since confessed to killing seven women and children in total, of which five bodies have been found so far.