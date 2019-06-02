Skoda presents its new iV e-mobility sub-brand

Skoda announced last week that it is entering the era of electromobility by launching its new iV sub-brand, which covers both the development of the brand’s own family of electrified products as well as a special ecosystem for mobility solutions.

The company will be investing a total of two billion euros in the development of electric vehicles and new mobility services over the next five years – its largest investment programme to date

.

Skoda’s CEO Bernhard Maier said: “The right time has now come for Skoda to enter the era of electromobility. We are now able to fulfil essential customer requirements: long ranges, quick charging and – particularly important for us here at Skoda – affordable prices.

“In addition to our successful petrol, diesel and CNG engines, the new drive systems will quickly become a relevant part of our range. We anticipate that they will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025.”

He explained that the Skoda iV sub-brand “will not only include all of our e-models, but will also create a holistic and connected ecosystem in order to make e-mobility as straightforward and convenient as possible for our customers.”

As part of a double world premiere, the Czech car maker launched the all-electric Skoda Citigo iV and the Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid

The Superb iV is powered by a 1.4 TSI petrol engine delivering 115 kW (156 PS) and an 85 kW electric motor. The maximum power output is 160 kW (218 PS), allowing for ‘particularly sustainable mobility without compromising on dynamism’.

The car meets the Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard and its CO2 emissions are below 40 g/km. The 13 kWh battery enables an all electric, zero emission range of up to 55 km in the WLTP cycle and can be charged using a standard household plug socket, a wall box, or – while driving – using the petrol engine as well as brake energy recovery.

When used in combination with the petrol engine, the range is 850 km.

Full LED Matrix headlights are available for the first time in a Skoda production model. Several new assistance systems are also making their debut, such as Predictive Cruise Control. The Superb now also uses Side Assist, which works at a distance of up to 70m.

In addition to the creation of an electrified model range, by establishing the new iV sub-brand the manufacturer is also pressing ahead with the development of a ‘holistic and connected’ e-mobility ecosystem. This includes affordable wall boxes with different power outputs, which will allow customers to conveniently recharge their vehicles at home, and mobile online services offered via Skoda Connect that allow customers to benefit from services such as an intelligent charging station finder.

In the future, this service will offer the option of reserving the customer’s chosen charging station in advance. Another highlight is the company’s e‑charge card, which allows customers to easily pay to charge their vehicle all over Europe – regardless of the country they are in or the provider they are using.

Skoda has defined the guidelines for the company’s future development in its 2025 strategy. The continuous evolution of the company from a car manufacturer into a ‘Simply Clever’ company for the best mobility solutions lies at the heart of this programme. Thus, both digitalisation and the brand’s entry into the era of electromobility are key activity areas in the 2025 strategy.

In addition to its petrol, diesel and CNG engines, the brand is to continually increase the proportion of electrified drive systems at Skoda. The company is estimating that electrified vehicles will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025.

Preparing itself for this comprehensive change, the company will undertake the largest investment programme in its history. Over the next five years, around two billion euros will be invested in alternative drive systems and new mobility services such as car-sharing platforms. By the end of 2022, Skoda will have introduced more than ten electrified models.

The all-electric models will be produced at the Mlada Boleslav site which will also manufacture electric components for plug-in hybrid models from several other Volkswagen Group brands. Skoda is comprehensively preparing its staff for the demands of electromobility and has already trained more than 11,000 employees in electric car production.

The Czech car maker says it is “unequivocally committed to the Parisian climate targets and advocates limiting the global temperature rise to well below two degrees and that its entry into the era of e‑mobility marks a key pillar of its ‘GreenFuture’ sustainability strategy.

By the end of 2022, Skoda will have added more than ten partially or fully electrified cars to its portfolio. Another aim is for the company to convert production at its Czech factories to only use CO2-neutral electric energy by the second half of the next century.

By 2025, the company will invest approximately 32 million euros in the development of an internal charging infrastructure featuring almost 7,000 charging points in and around its three Czech plants in Mlada Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí.