Auction of Greek and Cypriot art works

Psatharis’ 26th Auction on Wednesday will be led by Christoforos Savva’s Abstract Landscape, a resurfaced masterful geometric with perfectly balanced overlapping forms and bright colours, which the artist created in 1959. The painting will be seen publicly during the spring collection viewing (Monday to Wednesday) before it will go up for auction on Wednesday evening at The Landmark hotel (formerly Hilton Hotel) in Nicosia.

“As new markets and newer generations rediscover Cypriot and Greek art of the 19th and 20th centuries, we see the return of rare works to the marketplace. We are privileged to feature such works at auction,” said Founder and Managing Director of Psatharis Auction House Nikos Psatharis.

Savva’s Abstract Landscape has a pre-sale estimate of €15,000-25,000 and is among the most expensive artworks to be auctioned. The Field (€19,000-25,000) by Adamantios Diamantis and Harvest (€18,000-25,000) by Michael Kashalos are the paintings with the highest estimates, followed by Evening Almond Trees (€8,500-13,000) by Cypriot landscapist Telemachos Kanthos and Penteli, view from Marousi (€8,000-13,000) by leading Greek post-impressionist Constantinos Maleas. The painting Priestesses (€8,000-13,000) by Andreas Charalambides is also among the high estimated lots.

Psatharis adds that “even in times of austerity, the art market remains competitive. This is a global phenomenon. Moreover, the fine art auctions market can be directly correlated to the growing number of investors as well as to the proliferation of household wealth.”

Psatharis’ 26th Auction

Art auction of Greek and Cypriot artists. June 5. The Landmark Hotel (formerly Hilton) Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 24-621109, 99-564131