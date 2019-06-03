Congress of Cyprus organisations in US to address arms embargo

Representatives of major Greek American organisations will meet in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday with over 40 of the most powerful and influential Senators and members of Congress, in the framework of the 35th Annual Pseka Cyprus and Hellenic Leadership Conference.

Pseka President Philip Christopher said their first goal is to promote the East Mediterranean Partnership Legislation. “Second, the arms embargo imposed by the United States to Cyprus. Third, the Islamisation of the occupied areas of Cyprus, and fourth to support the efforts to stop the delivery of the F-35s to Turkey,” he added.

Cyprus Presidential Commissioner, Photis Photiou will represent the government of Cyprus at the Conference and brief the delegates on the latest developments. The Government of Greece will be represented by Defence Minister Evangelos Apostolakis.

Christopher said the timing of the Conference is good and the time has come for the United States to recognise that Turkey is a non-reliable ally.

“We will be meeting with the top policymakers in the US, Senate and the House of Representatives, including the leading Democrat in the Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, the Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, etc,” he said.

“We are trying to institutionalise the Eastern Mediterranean Partnership by allocating funds to Cyprus, in order to maintain a close relationship with the United States. We are pushing for sponsorships on all these fronts from members of the Senate and the House,” Christopher said.

Christopher expects the pressure on the US Administration to be increased to keep up the pace with the Congress on the EastMed bill and noted that he is encouraged by the latest statements by the State Department officials.

But he is not optimistic on the prospects of a solution of the Cyprus issue, given the Turkish positions.

“How could one be optimistic when Turkey keeps threatening the Republic of Cyprus? Their objectives are very clear, they don’t want a solution. But, despite of the absence of a solution, the United Stated and the Republic of Cyprus should come together, especially now that Turkey is involved with Russia and the purchase of the S-400 missiles. This gives the opportunity for Greece and Cyprus to upgrade their relationship with the United States and the key to this is Israel. Both Israel and Egypt are parts of the trilateral partnerships Greece and Cyprus promote for the Security and Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.