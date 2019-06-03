Cyprus has second-highest number of households with children

Among European member-states, Cyprus has the second highest number of households with children, Eurostat said on Monday.

On the occasion of the global day of parents, observed annually on June 1, Eurostat said that of the more than 223m households registered in the EU, 65m – almost one third – contained children.

Following Ireland, which ranked first with children living in 39 per cent of its total households, Cyprus, shares second place on 36 per cent with Poland and Slovenia.

The lowest numbers of households with children were recorded in Germany and Finland (22 per cent), Sweden (23 per cent), Austria (25 per cent), and Bulgaria (26 per cent).

The share of households with three or more children was highest in Ireland (26 per cent) and lowest in Bulgaria (5 per cent).

On the EU-level, almost half (47 per cent) of the children-containing households contain one child, while 25.8m, or 40 per cent, contain two children and 8.5m, or 13 per cent, contain three or more children.

Denmark recorded the highest number of single-parent households with 29 per cent, and Croatia the smallest with 6 per cent, while 15 per cent of households EU-wide are single-parent households.