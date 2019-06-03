Elias Neocleous & Co LLC co-sponsors the 2019 Legal 500 GC Powerlist for Greece and Cyprus

The Legal500 GC Powerlist initiative highlights the importance of the in-house legal role while creating a new sense of community among legal professionals. This international initiative is growing substantially year by year and events are hosted annually around the world to launch the new publication. For Greece and Cyprus, the reception for the 2019 publication for the best legal teams was hosted on May 16 in Athens and was said to have been one of the best GC Powerlist events.

The reception was attended by 160 legal counsel nominees and guests including the leading legal teams in business today from both countries who work in all industry sectors including banks and financial institutions, transport and infrastructure, energy and utilities corporations, information and technology, healthcare and pharmaceutical, consumer products, hotels, restaurants, food, beverage, entertainment, industrials and real estate, materials and mining and telecommunication services.

With the role of law firms constantly changing due to the disruption caused by technology and economic and political events which are hard to predict, the role of in-house lawyers is also continuously evolving. Lawyers are faced not only with the need to continually diversify their role but also to become more proactive and take on a more managerial function within their organisation.

Cyprus may be a small country but it strives to create a business-friendly ecosystem which in turn supports enterprises and encourages investment. Elias Neocleous & Co LLC strongly believes that the meeting of minds between leading Greek Cypriots from different industries encourages the healthy promotion of this ecosystem. As an international law firm, it always encourages the opening of communication channels between legal professionals and corporations as this advances business interests, adds value and allows sharing of common values.

The company congratulates all the teams that made the list this year for being included in the 2019 publication. “We are very glad to have contributed to this initiative and we sincerely hope that its success will continue to grow along with the community it has created,” the law office said.