Fork Food market celebrates six years

It’s hard to believe that six years have passed since Fork Food market held its first event. Now, it’s become a popular event for families, teens and all sorts of hungry stomachs. Relocated to a favourite spot, Nicosia’s Municipal Market, Fork Food is celebrating with a dozen food stalls and live music by band Rumba Attack on Friday.

The organisers’ aim is “to provide alternative, quality and cheap dishes just so you can enjoy new flavours”. So, looking at the food vendors involved in the upcoming event here’s what your taste buds can look forward to.

Top Dog will be back with the original and pepperoni bratwurst, while Momo will be serving up dumplings. If you’re looking for something light yet tasty, try Momo’s vegan dumplings with the yoghurt and mint sauce. Bao, a popular choice as it always has a long queue, will be there too with its bao buns. This time a tempura mushroom with vegan mayo option will be around along with a pork with peanuts, pickled celery and sauce one.

Road Buns and their beef burgers in a beetroot bun are also a common choice and if you’re vegetarian go for their salty, oregano-seasoned fries. Meat lovers can indulge in Smokey Dee’s dishes or The Munchables’ buttermilk fried chicken burger. Aglio Olio e Pepperoncino will also be there serving a taste of Italy and Utsav a taste of India with samosas and biryanis.

Finally, for dessert, Kaminada will be baking its chimney cinnamon-y cakes.

6th birthday Fork Food Market

Food market with 9 stalls, drinks, live music by Rumba Attack and a DJ set by Vassilis Palamas. June 7. Nicosia Municipal Market, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. Tel: 96-395261, 99-567591