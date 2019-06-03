Fresh extradition proceedings for Kurd wanted in Germany

A Kurdish man wanted in Germany on terrorism charges was released and then rearrested on Monday, as his extradition procedure started anew in Larnaca.

Cerkez Korkmaz, 60, was released after the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office, which issued the arrest warrant was not judicially authorised to do so.

German authorities conveyed a fresh warrant from a court and Korkmaz was arrested again.

The extradition procedure is scheduled to start on June 10.

Germany is seeking Korkmaz on terrorism charges relating to the activity of the PKK, the Kurdish Workers’ Party.

Korkmaz, who has been living in Cyprus for a number of years after being recognised as a political refugee and who possessed Cypriot travel documents, was arrested at Larnaca airport from where he was to travel to Athens, after it emerged during passport control that the German authorities had issued a European arrest warrant and extradition against him on March 19.

He was wanted in connection with terrorism offences allegedly committed between 2013 and 2015 in Germany, reportedly concerning links to the PKK.

Korkmaz reportedly stayed in Germany between 2013 and 2014 and last visited the country in 2015.

His arrest caused a reaction in the Kurdish community living in Cyprus.