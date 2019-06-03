New take on Take That

Playing at sold-out venues to audiences of thousands, tribute act Re-Take That has enjoyed phenomenal success to date paying homage to popular British pop band Take That, and has even been voted the UK’S best Take That tribute.

The tribute act has reached such a level of success that even members of the original band have commented on their performances. “Just like watching my mates on stage. Brilliant! The attention to detail is amazing” said ex-Take That member Jason Orange. The positive feedback from celebrities continued as popular TV presenter Declan Donnelly said this is “the best tribute act you’ll ever see. These guys have got talent!”

With Re-Take That’s reputation growing they have a lot to live up to as they travel to Cyprus for two performances this June.

Tala Amphitheatre in Paphos will host their performances on Friday and next Sunday. “We have a great time touring all over Europe. The chemistry we have on and off stage is paramount to the success of Re-Take That,” says the act. “More than simply a band, the Re-Take That experience is multi-faceted, combining huge personalities, vocals, dance routines and costumes”.

Take That by re-Take That

Tribute performances to pop band Take That. June 7 and 9. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €18. Tel: 96-818066