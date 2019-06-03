Paphos municipality offer a new quick-fix pothole service

Paphos municipality is tackling the problem of dangerous numerous potholes in the roads and in the fastest way possible, by using social media and getting the public involved, according to a municipality spokesman.

“The municipality of Paphos is calling on the public to send us any photos of potholes that they know of, with the exact address and we will send our team out to fix and close the holes,” he said.

The initiative is the idea of the mayor, Phedonas Phedonos, and last week specialist equipment was delivered to the municipality.

“The municipality has received three new machines of a total value of 17,550 euros for this purpose. They are an asphalt/concrete cutting machine, a hand-operated ground compactor and a 650mm wide cylinder,” he said.

The machines will ensure that the designated team will be able to fix the holes speedily.

The mayor is inviting Paphos residents to take photos of potholes they know of and send them with the exact address to the inbox of the municipality on Facebook. They will then be added to a list and repaired immediately. There is no time limit to this ongoing campaign, he added.

The initiative is all part of the mayor’s wider plan to upgrade and improve Paphos for both residents and visitors.

“We ask that they send in two photographs if possible and the exact spot so that the technical services and service workshop can easily pinpoint it and make good the damage,” the spokesman said.

Residents have long complained about many of the town’s poor road surfaces in a number of areas and potholes have caused damage to tyres and vehicles. They can also be the cause of accidents.

Fixing potholes will be a priority for the most urgent and serious cases, such as where it is causing a big problem in road problem and where there is a heavy flow of traffic .

‘Pafos Municipality’ on Facebook: