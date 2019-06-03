RCB Bank installs self-terminals for unattended locations

RCB Bank’s self-service card acceptance terminals, powered by Mastercard, have been successfully installed at the Limassol Marina multi-storey car park, it was announced on Monday.

“RCB takes pride in technological investments that offer new products and customized solutions to its merchants, which ultimately help their own business growth and quality service to the Cypriot market,” said head of RCB’s Acquiring and Digital Payment Services, Harry Xenophontos.

For the first time in Cyprus self-service terminals for unattended outdoor locations, enable contactless card acceptance, boosting the overall digital payment transformation of the island.

The commercial and marketing manager of Limassol Marina, Nikiforos Pampakas, said that “we are pleased to have this payment option to our premises, which helps facilitate even further the overall customer experience of the Limassol Marina visitor”.