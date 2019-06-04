June 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

A night of popular classic and classical pop

by Eleni Philippou00

Singer, performer and entertainer Tina Chester is getting ready for another performance, on Saturday at the Phoenix Social Club, singing music that the organisers describe as Popular Classic and Classical Pop.

The soprano studied music in college, attended and took part in vocal Masterclasses and privately tutored to Diploma level. Although she had sung and performed on stage for much of her life, it was in her mid-30s (when asked by her new singing teacher to imagine performing at La Scala, Milan) that Tina’s classical voice was discovered.

She describes her whole life as being one big mix of music and dance; everything from singing in a pop band, folk music nights, mixed choirs, ladies choruses, pantomime, plays and many solo successes at music festivals. Tina has enjoyed leading roles in Amateur Operatics and Musical Theatre; has sung at weddings, funerals and corporate functions in the UK and Cyprus; performed many Classical arias with orchestras and small ensembles, solos and duets from many choral works and taught voice in her studio and at stage schools.

As well as classical concerts, Tina has developed an eclectic mix of music from different genres including what is termed Classical Cross-Over, for example, music made famous Katherine Jenkins, Sarah Brightman, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli and Jackie Evancho.

 

Tina Chester Sings Popular Classic to Classical Pop

Live performance by Tina Chester. June 8. Phoenix Social Club, Paphos. 7.30pm. Members €10, non-members €12 including food, or €5/€7 without food. Tel: 96-219797

