Cooler temperatures, rain on the cards

It is going to be noticeably cooler than last week in the coming days, and may even rain in the mountains, the Met office said on Tuesday.

Some high clouds may lead to local light rains in the afternoon, while temperatures will climb to 35C inland, 32C at the south and east coasts, 28C in other coastal areas and 26C in the mountains.

These temperatures are still a little higher than normal for early June but well below the record temperatures of nearly 43C recorded during the last days of May.

The high clouds will remain in place during the night and temperatures are expected to fall to 18C to 20C in most areas and 14C around Troodos.

On Wednesday, more local showers may fall in the mountains in the afternoon, while mostly sunny weather has been forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels.

Elevated dust levels were recorded on Tuesday morning, which will likely subside by Thursday.