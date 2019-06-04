Jumping ropes at Contemporary Dance Fest

The 22nd Contemporary Dance Festival opened last weekend in Limassol and the third performace within it on Thursday will bring the jump rope to the stage.

Tereza Hradilková found inspiration for the physically demanding challenge of Swish while working on the dance film Beating. Fascinated by the ease with which the boxers jump over the rope, their rhythm and the interplay of their hands and feet, she started exploring her own boundaries. The jump rope is more than just a game for children.

“Do you skip over yourself, go beyond your borders, or are you trapped in a repeating circle from which you cannot escape?” asks the performer, whose work won the Dance Piece of the Year award at the Czech Dance Platform 2017.

“I was fascinated by how boxers jump rope. I enjoyed the lightness of their movements, their changing rhythm, the movement of their arms and legs, which was a kind of dance all of its own. I was enchanted by the different kinds of jumps and skips; and what really got me was the sound of the jump rope that accompanied their movements,” Hradilková explains.

The performance will be accompanied by live music courtesy of Filip Míšek, a musician and composer. Besides playing with his band and recording albums, Filip composes music for films (Restart, Day of the Dragon, Pleasure, Lichožrouti), as well as for theatre and dance performances (Termination condition, Anticodes, Boys & Girls, Guide, Swish). And so, he’ll be joining Tereza on stage under the dramaturgy of Biljana Golubović.

22nd Contemporary Dance Festival – Czech Republic

Performance with jump rope and live music. June 6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 7777-7745