More than the music at Fengaros festival

The line-up of music acts performing at this year’s Fengaros Festival has already been released but it’s not just about the music. Fengaros music festival will again be accompanied by the Fengaros Music Village, which includes artistic workshops run by creative professionals.

This year too, the Fengaros Music Village is held for the sixth consecutive year at Kato Drys village in the Larnaca district and consists of eleven music, theatre and radio production workshops, as well as an artist residency. Artists from Cyprus, Greece, England, Germany and Holland will conduct the workshops, proposing alternative methods of learning and creating.

The event has become an institution and is one of the most important meetings of musicians from Cyprus and abroad on the island. During its years of existence, the Fengaros Music Village has functioned as the ‘birthplace’ of many musical (and not only) collaborations and projects.

The workshops will take place daily from July 25 to 30 during the morning and afternoon hours with evening concerts and presentations open to the public completing the daily schedule. The workshops vary in genres and musical focus. Choose between urban folk singing, a pre-war rembetiko workshop, one on the musician’s mindset, a text-based theatre workshop and having sustainable careers in the music sector. These are just a couple of seminars that will take place. To find out more head to the festival’s official site: www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage

Held across five days, each workshop will run for a total of 30 hours and cost €180 for full-time participation in one workshop. If you would like lunch to be included during those five days, the total price is €220. What’s more exciting if you really want to get fully immersed in the Fengaros magic, for all registrations paid before June 10, a personal three-day invitation to Fengaros Festival will be included.

And if you’re wondering where you’ll stay while the workshops run in Kato Drys, there are two options. One is a free campsite with showers and toilets and the other is to rent agrotouristic lodges in the village. Given the heat, the latter may be wiser.

Fengaros Music Village 2019

Eleven music, theatre and radio production workshops as part of the Fengaros Festival. July 25-30. Kato Drys, Larnaca. Tel: 99-735225 www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage