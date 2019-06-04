Police arrest man who fired shot during fight

Paphos police on Monday evening arrested a man after a shot had been fired during an argument earlier on.

A 39-year-old man reported to police that at around 7.10pm, another man, 57, fired a shot while they were arguing outside his home in Paphos.

The shot did not injure him but damaged the outside and inside walls of the house and an aluminium door.

The 57-year-old was arrested a little later.

During a search of his home officers found three hunting shotguns, an air gun and a number of cartridges which they seized.