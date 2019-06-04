Religious, political leaders wish Turkish Cypriots happy Ramadan

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday wished Turkish Cypriots a happy Ramadan, expressing the hope that soon celebrations for the reunification of the island would also take place.
The three-day festivities for Eid al-Fitr or Ramazan Bayramı as the Turkish Cypriots call it that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan started in the north on Tuesday. It is also called Şeker Bayramı (Sugar Feast) due to the sweets served to visitors.
Political and religious leaders also extended their wishes to the Turkish Cypriot community.
In a tweet, Anastasiades said: “I wish our Turkish Cypriot compatriots a good Ramadan! I hope that soon we will celebrate the reunification of our country!” He also tweeted the same message in Turkish.
The president’s tweet followed that of Akel leader Andros Kyprianou who tweeted in Turkish only. He extended his wishes “to our Turkish Cypriot compatriots” and wished for “a bright future and peace both in Cyprus and in the world.”
The island’s religious leaders issued a joint message on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
Archbishop Chrysostomos II of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Khoren of the Armenian Orthodox Church, Archbishop Soueif of the Maronite Church and the Latin Patriarchal Vicar Rev. Father Kraj issued a joint address to the Turkish Cypriot Mufti Dr Talip Atalay and all Muslims in Cyprus, wishing them “a blessed Ramazan Bayram/Eid al-Fitr.”
Festivities for the Eid al-Fitr started on Tuesday with a reception by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and his wife.
A number of other receptions were also held by parties and organisations.
A pilgrimage to Hala Sultan mosque in Larnaca on the occasion of the religious holiday will take place on Thursday. Around 1,000 people are expected to be transferred by buses from the north to the mosque.
Meanwhile, according to reports in Turkish Cypriot media, the price of lamb meat in the north was almost twice the price last week as that in the south.
According to Yeni Duzen, lamb steaks in the south cost around 46TL (€7) per kilo while in the north was between 73TL and 85 TL (€11 to €13) per kilo. The daily reported that around one euro drop in the price of lamb steaks was observed in the south on the occasion of Seker Bayrami.