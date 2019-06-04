June 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven beaches announced as dog friendly

by Evie Andreou00

The deputy ministry on tourism has announced a list with seven dog-friendly beaches for this season.

The beaches designated as dog-friendly are Steradjia in Kato Pyrgos in the Tylliria area, Spyros Beach south of Larnaca airport, Karavopetra off Monagroulli, and Prolimnos beach in Pissouri.

In Paphos two dog-friendly beaches have been designated, one northwest of Paphos airport near the estuary of Ezusa river in Acheleia and Pitili off Neo Chorio in Paphos.

In the Famagusta district, dog owners may take their pets to the Glyky Nero beach in Paralimni.

Owners who take their dogs to other public beaches could be fined €85.

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X