Crews searching for the victim of a serial killer in a lake have found a suitcase that could contain a body, police said on Tuesday and state pathologists have been dispatched to the scene.

It was found in the toxic waters of the red lake near Mitsero, in which self-confessed serial killer Nicos Metaxas, 35, said he had dumped three bodies stuffed in suitcases.

Two have already been found.

More later