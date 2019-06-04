June 4, 2019

Two charged after laughing gas found in Napa

by Annette Chrysostomou082

Ayia Napa police arrested a woman for selling laughing gas first thing on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old foreigner was spotted selling the gas in Ayia Napa’s central square.

Police found a gas cylinder, 42 ampoules, 32 balloons and €90 in cash in her possession.

She was charged before being released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

When she was questioned, she named a 39-year-old man from Larnaca as her supplier.

The man was also charged.

