June 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 300 tonnes of rubbish collected during Let’s Do It events

by Annette Chrysostomou00

A whopping 260 tonnes of mixed garbage and 50 tonnes of recyclable materials were collected during April’s Let’s Do It! Cyprus campaign, by far surpassing last year’s 31 tonnes of mixed garbage and 16.6 tonnes of recyclables.

The number of volunteers also went up, from 46,185 in 2018 to 49,560 this year.

The results were announced at an event to honour campaign sponsors and supporters on Monday evening, at which ‘groups to imitate’ were awarded for cleaning during the campaign, for supporting ‘We say no to plastic straws’ and for providing training on organic waste and disposable plastic.

Environment Commissioner Ioanna Panayiotou, under whose auspices the campaign takes place, and Commissioner for Volunteerism Yiannis Yiannakis handed out the awards to a number of organised groups, government departments, schools, municipalities and communities.

The campaign, which started in Estonia in 2008, is the largest volunteer programme organised worldwide, and Cyprus has been part of it since 2012.

The number of participants both last year and this year make Cyprus one of a small number of countries where more than five per cent of the population registered.

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X