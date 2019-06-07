June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Celebrate the life of Morphou

by Eleni Philippou096

Morphou Municipality will hold the annual Morphou Festival on Saturday to entertain the whole family.

Free of charge and with a varied agenda, the festival is addressed to individuals of all ages as it will include games for children and adults, competitions, musical entertainment, art corners and more. More specifically, kids will be entertained by Nikolakis, a well-known children’s act. The Kids Entertainment Factory will also be there to offer interactive games while dance performances from various dance schools will put on a show for old and young.

At 9pm a concert paying tribute to the music of Dimitris Mitropanos will take place with the participation of Greek singer Dimitris Mbasis and Cypriots Koullis Theodorou and Frederiki Tombazou.

“Morphou Municipality invites you to a meeting in true Morphou fashion that will give us the opportunity to get to know each other, to remember our roots, revive the memories of our beloved Morphou and have fun with beautiful songs and dances in an evening entirely devoted to our beautiful city,” organisers say.

 

22nd Morphou Festival

Festival with music, dances and entertainment for children and adults. Organised by Morphou Municipality. June 8. Cyprus Expo, Nicosia. 5pm-12am

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X