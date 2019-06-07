June 8, 2019

Nicosia motorist, 66, dies in collision with cement truck

by Lizzy Ioannidou0252
Nicosia hospital (Photo: CNA)

A 66-year-old Nicosia resident lost his life in Evrychou on Friday after his car collided with a cement truck.

At around 5.05pm, the saloon car driven by Christakis Yiangou reportedly crossed paths with the truck and he became trapped in his wrecked vehicle.

Police and the fire service pulled Yiangou out of the car and his death was confirmed.

The driver of the truck was lightly injured and was taken to the Nicosia general hospital, police said.

