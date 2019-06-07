June 8, 2019

Paphos authorities to charge over €100 to clear unsightly private plots

The Paphos municipality council decided on Friday to raise the fee to €100 plus VAT for incidents where municipality crews are obliged to intervene for the clearance of weeds on private plots of land.

An announcement by the municipality asserted that according to the relevant legislation, the responsibility for the clearance of wild vegetation and rubbish from private land lies exclusively with the owner of the plot, even if the rubbish has been dumped by third persons.

If the municipality judges that a private plot of land is inadequately cleared, a municipal crew will intervene at the cost of €100 plus VAT, the council agreed on Friday.

The municipality issued a fresh call to private landowners to clear their plots from any material that may pose a threat to public health or that may pose a serious threat of fire outbreak.

