June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrides calls for support from EU counterparts to tackle mass influx of migrants

by CNA News Service0103
Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides has called for urgent practical support to Cyprus through the refugee relocation program, as the situation over the past few months “far exceeds both its fair share and the country`s ability to manage the flows effectively”.

Petrides issued the plea during his intervention to the EU Home Affairs Council on Friday in Luxembourg. He called for the support of partners and institutions, “with the aim of burden-sharing, in accordance with the principle of solidarity, as a fundamental pillar of the European family.”

The minister briefed his counterparts on the “new mass influx of asylum applicants from Turkey” through the north and by sea, stressing “the total lack of cooperation on the part of the Turkish authorities towards the principles of the Republic of Cyprus, despite the efforts made by our side”.

