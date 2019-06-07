Public invited to partake of free food during walk in Paphos old town

A new grassroots initiative that aims to bring life to Paphos old town and revitalise the recently-renovated centre is inviting locals to participate in a food walk on Saturday.

‘Cyprus Change’ was set up around four months ago by a core group of around six people, with others offering to volunteer when needed.

Participants in the ‘Lunch at the Centre Walk’ will pick up a map from the starting point and at every marked stop and be able to taste a selection of food and drinks for free.

The idea of ‘Cyprus Change’ grew out of discussions with a group of young entrepreneurs and business people that met regularly and discussed the things they both love and would change about Paphos.

This initiative has grown to incorporate all ages and nationalities that live in Paphos and want to be part of a positive change, and it is slowly gaining momentum

“Our ultimate goal is to revitalise the city centre and make use of the infrastructure that is already in place for Pafos2017. Many people have not yet been for a walk around the old town, visited the restaurants, which each have a character and are not part of a chain, or discovered the recently transformed buildings, such as Ibrahim’s Khan,” one of the ‘core’ members, Michalis Tsangarides, a civil engineer, told the Cyprus Mail.

The Cyprus Change initiative is a non-profit organisation and has the full support of the local municipality, as it is for the common good he added. Any interested parties are also welcome to join.

All sorts of events are being planned for the centre of the old town, including scientific and motivational speakers and cultural events, such as the upcoming food walk. The main sectors the group is highlighting are culture, environmental, (both natural and built), entrepreneurship and business opportunities.

“We are a tourist destination and there is a need for both the locals and tourists to have a centre that is alive and has things to offer.”

“The walk will raise awareness of the old town centre, people will be able to try different food, meet business owners and it may inspire some to open new businesses in the empty shops and spaces,” he said.

Participants will meet on Saturday June 8 at the ‘Square of Love’ – the fountain found close to the town hall – at 11.30am and ends at Ibrahim’s Khan

Participating businesses include : Κoutourou Ouzeri, Οmnia Wine Espresso Bar, Let them eat cake, Noir Tapas and Bar, Grafico cafe, Hovoli, Kalamaki tis polis (souvlaki), Antigo Ouzeri, Εnnea Enteka café, Dirty Grandpa street food, Burger stories, Carob King – black gold, Dio café and finishing up at the House of Olives and Oneiron Karpoi (Dreamy Nuts) at Ibrahim’s Khan.