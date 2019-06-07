June 8, 2019

Reducing aviation emissions mustn’t undermine Cyprus’ connectivity, minister warns

The minister of transport, communications and works, Vasiliki Anastasiadou

Efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation industry should not make ticket prices prohibitive as there are no other links to mainland Europe, Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou has said.

In an intervention at the EU Transport and Telecoms Council, in Luxembourg, Anastasiadou said air pollution was one of the key issues for the transport ministers council yesterday and she said she had warned her counterparts that “airline connectivity and prices affect Cyprus` competitiveness as a tourist destination but also the quality of life for all residents of our country “.

She stressed that air transport was the only means for Cyprus residents to connect with Europe and the rest of the world. “Without cheap and affordable air connections, the inhabitants of Cyprus will be isolated,” she said.

Any effort to reduce emissions should be based on ensuring the international competitiveness of the EU aviation sector and taking into account “the particularities of all member states”, she added.

 

