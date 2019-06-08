German Romanticism in concert

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is back with another couple of evenings of quality music incorporating a Tribute to German Romanticism, with works of important German Composers. This year, the orchestra honours these composers by presenting their works in two evening concerts in Nicosia and Paphos. Under the music direction of Jens Georg Bachmann, and soloist Nils Mönkemeyer (Viola), the audience will enjoy works by Mendelssohn, Krausser and Schumann.
Schumann considered Mendelssohn ‘the Mozart of the nineteenth century, the most brilliant musician, the one who most clearly sees through the contradictions of the age and for the first time reconciles them.’ Schumann, the epitome of musical Romanticism, praises the most ‘Classical’ of the German Romantic masters, as the organisers explain. But this aesthetic polyphony is precisely what characterises German Romanticism.
“Our programme is an invitation to come and experience this wonderful stylistic opulence. Mendelssohn and Schumann, the child prodigy and the inflamed Romantic idealist, meet Helmut Krausser, their 21st-century successor whose idiom is dipped into the expressive features of the Romantic ideal,” organisers said.
Kraussen’s Viola Concerto will be performed by Nils, one of the most sought-after viola soloists of our time in his first collaboration with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. “I am curious and excited about premiering the Viola Concerto by Helmut Krausser with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. There is a moment of magic to every first performance, the manifestation of all the work is only complete by being shared with the audience,” he said.
And he’s not the only one passionate about the pieces in the upcoming performances. Bachmann added: “Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann are two of the most prominent representatives of German romanticism, whilst contemporary composer and well-known author of novels Helmut Kraussen very much stems from the same tradition and lineage as Mendelssonh and Schumann.
“Mendelssohn’s ‘Trumpet’ Overture is a festive and enthralling piece, whilst Robert Schumann’s 2nd Symphony is full of vigour, vitality, rhythmical drive and enchanting melodies. These two pieces are paired with the world premiere of Helmut Kraussen’s Concerto for Viola. The viola, with its distinctive dreamful and melancholic sound-colour is rarely heard as a solo instrument.”
German Romanticism
Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presenting for the first time in Cyprus, the world-renowned viola soloist Nils Moenkemeyer. June 13. Pallas Theatre, Paphos Gate, Nicosia. June 14. Markideion Municipal Theatre, Paphos. Tel: 22-463144