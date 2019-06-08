A minute with Panayiotis Tofi Choreographer, Movement Director

Where do you live?

Nicosia city centre

Best childhood memory?

August of 1992: evenings at the beach in Ayia Napa with my family, ending up with a soft vanilla ice cream and a Cadbury bar!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Silver Pot. Cumin and chickpea hummus salad with greens, seeds, sun-dried tomatoes, halloumi & coriander dressing. That would be some Indian and Mexican dishes, not a fan of spicy food. I must say I am much more into Greek cuisine.

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal, with coconut milk and almonds.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I would say evening person, but if I have to choose, I’d say night person. A perfect night out would be with close friends at a bar with tasteful electronic music, ending up at the beach.

Best book ever read?

The novel Tell the Wolves I’m Home by Carol Rifka Brunt, sent to me as a gift from a special friend. I liked the fact that the story is about siblinghood, grief and vulnerability. But what I liked the most is the relation to the title; better tell the wolves you are home, since they will find you anyway. Therefore there is a hint of life’s inevitable upcoming difficulties, no matter how well you hide… So better be strong beforehand.

Favourite film of all time?

Film Bleu directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski, part of the Three Colours Trilogy. Because of the exceptional directing, the deep, emotional performance by Juliette Binoche and the powerful message given in the end: to accept all the love that is on offer after great tragedies.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

My best holiday was in Rome last year. Because of the special friends travelling with me, the history, the architecture, the climate, the unique atmosphere in the evenings, the food and the energy. My dream trip is to Australia!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Lulu Rouge, Niklas Paschburg and Julie Byrne.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Rural retreat. Very close to the beach, on an Aegean Island. It would be just the right size, not too big, not too little. Two floors, round porch towards the Mediterranean on the top floor… lots of flowerpots with basil, jasmine and on the side a white bougainvillea. And at least three cats!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

That would most probably be my mother. She passed away many years ago. Why? Oh. for a million reasons.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would call all my favourite people and throw a massive party!

What is your greatest fear?

Heights!

Tell me a joke…

What do you call a dog that performs magic tricks?

A labracadabrador.

Panayiotis received the Creator of the Year 2018 Award in the Cyprus Theatre Organisation Theatre Awards. Currently he is the movement director in Greek operetta O Vaftistikos by Theofrastos Sakellarides, which will premiere on June 21 in Nicosia