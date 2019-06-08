June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
French Open

Barty wins French Open to claim maiden Grand Slam title

by Reuters News Service033
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her final match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic

Ashleigh Barty claimed her maiden Grand Slam title when she crushed Czech teenager 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to become the first Australian woman in 46 years to win the French Open singles.

Eighth seed Barty joins 1969, 1970 and 1973 champion Margaret Court and 1971 winner Evonne Goolagong-Cawley on the list of Australian women who have lifted the trophy here in the professional era.

Barty raced to a 4-0 lead as she breezed through the opening set, taking full advantage of 19-year-old Vondrousova’s early jitters.

Vondrousova, who was hoping to become the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Iva Majoli in 1997, offered more of a challenge in the second set, but Barty was always in control.

