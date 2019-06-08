Late Duffy header gives Ireland 1-1 draw in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) – Ireland defender Shane Duffy’s towering late header kept their unbeaten run in the Euro 2020 qualifiers intact as the Group D leaders drew 1-1 away to Denmark on Friday.

The hosts dominated the midfield for much of the game and created plenty of chances but had problems finding the target and it took the introduction of substitute Pierre Emile Hojbjerg in the 73rd minute to break the deadlock.

The strapping midfielder, who replaced Lasse Schone, was only on the pitch for four minutes when he timed his run into the box perfectly to send a header flying past goalkeeper Darren Randolph to give his side the lead.

The setback saw the Irish throw caution to the wind as they poured forward looking for an equaliser and got their reward when Duffy brought them level five minutes from time when he climbed highest to head home Alan Judge’s free kick.

The draw left Ireland on seven points from three matches at the top of the five-team group, three points ahead of Switzerland who have a game in hand.

Earlier, Georgia beat visitors Gibraltar 3-0 to register their first points after three games and move into third place above Denmark, who have two points in fourth but a game in hand. Gibraltar are bottom without a point from their two matches.

Czechs fight back to beat Bulgaria 2-1

Patrik Schick scored twice as the Czech Republic fought back after conceding an early goal to beat Bulgaria 2-1 at home on Friday, securing their first points of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

AS Roma’s Schick scored in each half to cancel out Ismail Isa’s third-minute opener for Bulgaria, who stunned the hosts at the Sinobo Arena in Prague when he converted a cross from Popov.

Schick levelled after 19 minutes with a shot into the bottom left corner and gave the Czechs the lead in the fifth minute of the second half, dribbling past two defenders before giving the keeper no chance with his shot.

The win moved the Czechs into second in Group A on three points, three behind early leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match.

Bulgaria have two points, level with Montenegro and Kosovo who drew 1-1 in the other game in the group on Friday.

Poland make it three wins in a row, Zahavi gets hat-trick for Israel

June 7 (Reuters) – Poland beat North Macedonia 1-0 away on Friday to remain top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group G with their third win in three games while Israel beat Latvia 3-0 thanks to an Eran Zahavi hat-trick.