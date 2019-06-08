June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man attacks police officer with shears

by Staff Reporter0271

A 34-year-old man, wanted for theft, was arrested in his Paphos home after attacking and injuring a police officer with pruning shears.

When police officers went to his residence on Friday to arrest him in connection with theft, he attacked one of them with pruning shears and injured his face.

The police officer was taken to the Paphos hospital’s accident and emergency department where he had his wounds treated and was discharged.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a house break in and burglary earlier in the week. He is suspected of stealing personal items from the house.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X