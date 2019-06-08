June 8, 2019

Man seriously injured in work accident

Staff Reporter

A 41-year-old man was seriously injured on his left arm early on Saturday at his workplace in Limassol.

The accident occurred at around 1am when the man was cleaning a machine that mixes plastic materials and trapped his arm. He was rescued by members of the fire service, and was transferred to the Limassol general hospital. He had an open fracture on his forearm and was later taken to a private clinic to undergo specialised surgery.

His condition is serious but not critical.

The labour ministry and police are investigating.

