June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Municipality offers cut price dog microchipping

by Evie Andreou00

Aradippou municipality and the hunters’ party are organising an event later this month for owners to microchip their dogs at a reduced price.

The municipality and the United Cyprus Hunters’ Movement announced that they will be holding a dog microchipping event on June 22 at the parking area behind the town hall.

Owners can have their dogs microchipped by a vet for just €10 providing they present their pet’s health booklet.

The hunters’ party said it would pay for the microchipping of 30 dogs living in registered animal shelters that operate within the Aradippou municipality.

The event will take place between 7.30am and 2.30pm.

Those interested in having their dogs microchipped must inform organisers so that they know approximately how many microchips they will be needing.

To express interest, dog owners may call 97 829988 by June 20 or make a comment on the hunters party’s Facebook profile, underneath the announcement about the event.

 

