June 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Relations reversed through art exhibition

by Eleni Philippou00

There’s new art coming up next week in Nicosia going beyond the ordinary format of an art exhibition. This won’t include browsing paintings but a more alternative relationship with art in Leontios Toumpouris’ new work titled Relation Reversed.

The artist will present a site-responsive installation that he developed during his Micro Residency at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop. A scattered mural, bodily marks, steel structures, ceramic objects, strips of leather, an invented language and text digitally printed on paper suggest mutable relations of recognition, states of being and becoming. Now what that means exactly probably won’t be understood till you see it but it’s refreshing to witness new artforms and interpretations arrive on the island’s art scene.

Prior to this showcase, Leontios has exhibited his work in solo and group exhibitions and participated in residencies and workshops in Europe. Many of them were made possible by the grants he was awarded by the Eaton Fund (2018), the Cultural Services of Cyprus’ Ministry of Education and Culture (2017), The Hope Scott Trust (2017) and AG Leventis Foundation (2015) among others.

The Glasgow-based artist won’t be alone in his Cypriot exhibition as he’s joined by other local creatives. During the opening on June 14, Alex Tomb, DJ and sound designer, will perform live, responding to audio recordings of the texts that the artist produced for the exhibition.

A screening with films by artists and filmmakers relevant to the linguistic and material concerns of Toumpouris’ practice will accompany the exhibition. The opening event will start at 6pm at Thkio Pallies and the DJ will perform from 9pm to 10.30pm.

 

Relations Reversed

Leontios Toumpouris presents a site-responsive installation that he developed during his Micro Residency at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop. June 14-July 12. Thkio Ppalies, Nicosia. Opening night 6-8pm. Wednesday-Friday: 5pm-8pm

 

