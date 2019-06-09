First high-power charging station launched in the UK

It is universally accepted that a comprehensive charging infrastructure is essential for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, and drivers in the UK can now charge their electric cars in less than 20 minutes with renewable energy, thanks to IONITY’s 350kW charge network.

IONITY is a joint venture between Daimler, Ford, BMW and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, that aims to increase the feasibility of electric vehicles (EVs) by establishing convenient High-Power Charging (HPC) sites across the continent.

The first UK station equipped with four High Power chargers, each capable of charging up to 350kW and located in Maidstone (at Junction 8 of the M20), will soon be joined by others in Milton Keynes and Gretna Green. IONITY’s Europe-wide charging network will see up to 2400 chargers installed by 2020.

The network has been designed to enable pan-European travel, with a focus on ultra-fast charging times and convenient motorway locations. High Power Charging is widely regarded as essential to the increased adoption of electric vehicles, making long-distance journeys far more viable than the much slower 50kW alternatives.

With the latest generation of electric vehicles providing much improved performance, efficiency and comfort, the new network will ease range anxiety for existing and potential EV owners.

IONITY says its 350kW UK charging network is “future-proofed”, delivering infrastructure capable of charging times as low as eight minutes depending on the capacity of the vehicle’s battery, thus making e-mobility “a convenient, reliable and everyday experience”.

For all of its UK stations, IONITY is partnering with energy technology specialists, Octopus Energy to ensure the entire network is powered by renewable sources. Octopus Energy’s ‘Electric Juice’ will provide every charge point with 100% renewable energy, greatly reducing the environmental impact of a journey and providing peace of mind for environmentally conscious drivers.

Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY said: “We are delighted to be launching our network in the UK with our first station in Maidstone. As car manufacturers continue to launch electric vehicles with bigger batteries to provide a longer range, High Power charging is an essential part of the e-mobility transition process thus making the e-journey a smooth and seamless experience.

“We are passionate about making e-mobility a reality, with drivers already taking advantage of our convenient stations across Europe. We selected Octopus Energy to provide 100 per cent renewable energy for our network of 40 High Power Charging stations in the UK.

“Coupled with the new charging times that 350 kW makes possible, this represents an important step towards making the environmentally friendly long-distance journey an everyday reality.”

Zoisa Walton, Director, Octopus Energy for Business, said: “We are committed to bringing a fundamental change to the UK’s EV landscape. By improving the affordability, practicality, convenience and green credentials of e-mobility options, IONITY and Octopus Energy are making EV ownership more accessible. Both companies are intent on providing for the future, with forward-thinking plans and technology – pushing boundaries to deliver the fastest, cleanest, most affordable charging power on the market.”

IONITY believes that e-mobility should be accessible for everyone and, by developing a pan-European fast-charging network, is investing in “a simpler, cleaner and freer world”.

The team is made up of 10 different nationalities and consists of senior executives from vehicle manufacturers, power generation engineers, start-up specialists, digital economy experts and ‘everything in-between’.

In Cyprus, considering the size of the island, it’s likely that just two or three such charging stations – carefully located to maximise convenience for longer journeys – would lead to a huge uptake in electric mobility.