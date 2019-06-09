June 9, 2019

Greek stars continue litany of Cyprus shows

by Eleni Philippou00

With the increase in temperature comes a rise in the number of Greek stars putting on shows on the island. These will continue over the next few days with popular Greek band Pyx Lax putting on a concert tonight at Paphos Castle, after two concerts in Nicosia and Limassol. Greek singer George Sabanis is also on tonight’s agenda as he returns to Limassol for a live performance at Breeze Summer Club.

Wednesday will welcome Dimitris Mpasis, one of the best and most popular singers of his generation, at the majestic Curium Amphitheatre to perform a tribute to the songs that became known by the voices of three unpretentious artists from three different generations in Greek music: Stelios Kazantzidis, Dimitris Mitropanos, Dimitris Mpasis.

Then on Friday beloved singer Yiannis Parios, with a career that has spanned five decades, will perform at Limassol’s Municipal Garden Theatre at 8pm.

 

