June 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Looking for information about my late cousin

I am trying to find out about my cousin Keith Hinkley who lived in Maroni, and died in 2018.

Seem to be hitting a blank wall trying to get any information about how and when he died and where his remains are. He was the last member of his family (his father was my late Dad’s brother).

I have contacted the British high commission, and Keith’s wife’s daughter – but haven’t heard back from them.

I am originally from the UK also a Canadian citizen, so I was wondering if there are any other UK or Canadian connections in Cyprus.

Carmel Sullivan (nee Hinkley).

[email protected]

