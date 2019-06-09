June 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

My chosen Gesy doctor just ignored me

by CM Reader's View00

I recently sent a personal doctor request through the Gesy system and was surprised when it expired seven days later without any response from the doctor I had chosen from the list.

I called the doctor’s office to enquire as to why my request had not been answered. The response was that this doctor is only registering his existing patients.

I am surprised that this one-foot-in and one-foot-out approach is permitted by a national health system. If this approach is in fact permitted, then at least there should be rules put in place so that patients are rejected on the same day as their application, so that they are not waiting one week for their application to expire in order to find another doctor.

In my opinion, patient rejection should not be permissible under a national health system on any grounds. It leaves room for arbitrary rejections, discrimination and abuse.

Name withheld

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X