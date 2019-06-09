June 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police looking for bakery robber

by Lizzy Ioannidou00

Police are looking for a man seen robbing a Limassol bakery just after midnight on Saturday. The man, 1.75m tall with short black hair, was at the time wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

The robber was spotted by an employee who unsuccessfully tried to stop him. As he fled the scene he was chased by a passer-by, who caught up with him and managed to retrieve €200 of the stolen money, but the man still got away.

