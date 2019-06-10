June 10, 2019

Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca to Bratislava

Warm Welcome at Bratislava Airport

Larnaca, Cyprus – Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca to Bratislava took place on Saturday 8th of June 2019.  The flight departed from Larnaca at 06:00 in the morning and landed in Bratislava at 08:00. Bratislava Airport welcomed Cyprus Airways aircraft with the ceremonial water cannon salute and traditional ribbon cutting.  Passengers were welcomed at the gate with gifts and cake.

Cyprus Airways will connect Larnaca with Bratislava twice a week, every Saturday and Tuesday. In addition to Bratislava, the company will launch flights to Kosice in Slovakia, on Tuesday 11th of June 2019. The flight to Kosice will operate every Tuesday.

Passengers can book their tickets via the website cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways call center (from abroad at +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.

Customers can visit Company’s website on cyprusairways.com to view the full flight schedule of all Cyprus Airways destinations.

