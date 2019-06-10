June 10, 2019

Electricity bills to increase by five per cent

Household electricity bills will increase by at least 5 per cent in June compared to May, spokeswoman of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) said on Monday.

As in the past, the increase is due to a rise in global oil prices. She explained authorities check the prices of fuel every month, and adjustment are made accordingly.

She stressed that the public can help lower the amount they have to pay.

“When using air conditioning, people should keep windows and doors shut and keep temperatures at comfortable levels, around 26C. Setting the temperature 1C lower than necessary may mean a 7 per cent increase in the electricity bill,” she said.

In 2018, electricity prices rose by 27.7 per cent. Again, the increase was attributed to rising oil prices on which the EAC depends for electricity production.

 

