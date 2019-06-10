June 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Fotis Nikolaou at 22nd Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival

by Eleni Philippou00

The Netherlands, France and Czech Republic have already taken the stage at Rialto as part of the Contemporary Dance Festival and now is the time for the Cypriot participation to perform; a concept and choreography by Fotis Nikolaou.

Titled Tamata, it features six men alone and with a sense of defeat and loss of belief seeking a new faith. In a timeless and lonely landscape, in a place where memory becomes a nightmare and the present a deep painful wound, they struggle violently, but at the same time quietly, to rediscover their body, their truth, the light.

It’s a dark, pagan and poetic journey for the search for identity, the need for tenderness, the sense of belonging somewhere, belonging to someone, co-existing. A melancholic journey, hidden behind shadows and darkness but filled with desires, cravings, rage, fragments of memory and sudden shadows of light. A look into the hidden desires and untold stories of the tender male soul.

The man behind the June 10 performance is no new name to the dance scene on the island. He has presented his work in Greece, Cyprus, Lyon, Tel Aviv, Munich and collaborated with Cyprus Theatre Organisation (THOC), Balich Worldwide Shows (Italy), Black Box Dance (Denmark), Gothenburg Opera, Malmö Opera, Greek National Opera and Ballet, National Theatre of Greece. He even choreographed for the Olympic Games in Athens 2004 and now is bringing his latest creation to Rialto Theatre.

 

Tamata

Cyprus’ participation in the 22nd Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival with a choreography by Fotis Nikolaou. June 10. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm €8. Tel: 7777-7745

