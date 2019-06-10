June 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four held after man robbed at meeting arranged on social media

by Annette Chrysostomou083

Police on Sunday arrested four people in connection with an armed robbery earlier in the day in Nicosia.

According to a police announcement, a 27-year-old man reported he had visited the apartment of a 38-year-old woman in Nicosia at around 9am whom he had met over social media.

While he was in her apartment, two men armed with a pistol entered and allegedly took €2,000 in cash, two gold rings and a mobile phone from him.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of two 28-year-old men and another man, 24.

The three suspects and the 38-year-old woman were arrested and are being detained pending further investigations.

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X