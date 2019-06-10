June 10, 2019

Man stopped driving in Larnaca six times over limit

by Annette Chrysostomou00

A man was caught driving six times over the limit in Larnaca on Sunday afternoon.

During a routine patrol, police officers stopped a car driven by the 28-year-old at 4.45pm on Zenonos Kiteon street in Larnaca.

A preliminary test showed a reading of 131μg instead of 22 which is the legal alcohol limit.

The driver was taken to a police station, where a final test indicated 127μg.

A relative picked him up from the station after he was charged.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

 

