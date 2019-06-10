June 10, 2019

Minthis by Pafilia receives honorary distinction at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2019

Minthis has been honoured with a Silver award for its Branding, Corporate Identity and Reputation Management at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2019.

 

Minthis, the acclaimed lifestyle destination by Pafilia Property Developers, is proud to have received this new award that acknowledges the rebranding work that first launched in January 2018 , adding one more award to its rich collection.  This honorary distinction confirms the innovative approach of the company, the pioneering architectural design and Minthis’ high quality in everything it does.

It is worth mentioning that, Minthis was granted with the Silver Award just a few months after also receiving the Best Leisure Development in Europe Award, which was received at the International Real Estate Awards, making it the only resort in Europe that currently holds this honor.

Minthis offers vast and varied facilities and amenities enabling residents to enjoy an enriching experience. At the resort, residents and visitors can enjoy an exceptional gastronomic experience and drinks at the restaurant and bar of the Clubhouse with stunning views overlooking the Golf course. The 18-hole championship golf course, comprises of full training and practice facilities, winding its way past a 12th century monastery.

Upon completion of the second phase of construction in spring 2020, Minthis shall feature a main square called the Plateia, a Wellness Spa, hotel facilities, a new sports center and relaxation activities, making the resort the ultimate destination for effortless luxury living.

 

